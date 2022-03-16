Floward launches "Thank You, Mum" campaign
Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK launched its Mother's Day campaign entitled "Thank You, Mum." The campaign aims to encourage people to thank their mothers for all their efforts.
The campaign running for the two weeks leading up to Mother's Day is also coupled with multiple on-ground activations in all the countries the company operates in, new and exclusive arrangements, curated gift bundles suitable for all types and ages of mothers, and engaging content to further enhance the gifting experience for this important day.
Floward stated that through this campaign, it wanted to highlight the importance mothers' roles in raising children, developing their talents, taking care of them, and meeting all their needs. It also wanted to thank them for all their efforts in raising successful and inspiring generations.
Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region's most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.
