Dubai Police honours Floward
Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and the UK was honoured by Dubai Police at Dubai Police Headquarters in January 2023
Floward was honoured by Dubai Police, under the direction of Major General Ali Ahmed Abdullah Ghanem, the Acting Director of the General Department of Logistic Support. The award was presented at Dubai Police Headquarters in recognition of Floward's ongoing support and participation in the UAE National Day events. Floward's chairman and CEO, Abdulaziz B Al Loughani, received the honourary award on behalf of the company for its cooperation with the police throughout the year. Additionally, Floward's team was also presented with a certificate of appreciation for their participation in the UAE National Day events.
Al Loughani said: "We would like to express our gratitude to the Dubai Police and its great leadership for recognising our support of their various initiatives and celebrations throughout the year. We are proud of this ongoing partnership with Dubai Police and look forward to take part in their future events."
Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages the last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.