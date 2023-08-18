Dario Markovic: The man behind the digital transformation of luxury brand Eric Javits
As Eric Javits, the creator of the Squishee hat and other luxury fashion accessories, opens stores in South Korea as well as its European distribution centre, the question is this: how did a struggling company make such a remarkable turnaround?
Only a few years ago, Eric Javits was on the verge of bankruptcy, yet it is now one of the most popular brands in a hyper-competitive industry. The key to its global expansion has been its successful transition to e-commerce, led by Dario Markovic, digital marketer/CEO. Below, he talks about the transformation of a company that always had the right product - it just needed to be backed by effective digital marketing strategies and a state-of-the-art online presence.
"Eric Javits never had a problem with its products," Markovic believes. "All of our shoes, purses, and hats were perfect for people who enjoy down-to-earth glamour. We had a unique line that appealed to a specific demographic across the world. The problem was that it wasn't reaching its potential international customer base because its marketing strategies were outdated."
When the brand was founded in 1985, its Squishee hat made a big splash and redefined headwear for women. However, digital marketing was, at best, in its infancy. As e-commerce emerged and rapidly grew in scope, Eric Javits continued to rely on traditional marketing ideas that targeted primarily brick-and-more stores. With this mismatch, the inevitable result was that great product or not, the company was left behind as other fashion brands rushed to the online space to claim their niche.
"This is where I came into the picture," Markovic recalls. "With my expertise in digital marketing, it was my job to revamp Eric Javits' online presence so that it could connect with its tech-savvy customers and reach a new generation of fashion lovers."
During his first days at Eric Javits, Markovic spent time learning about its rich history and the successes it had already enjoyed in luxury fashion. He met with the company's founder as well as other employees to better understand their vision as well as the products and customers.
With this foundation established, Markovic then evaluated Eric Javits' digital marketing efforts, looking for gaps and missed opportunities. What he saw ultimately boiled down to one goal: making a digital storefront that evolved with the market and that was every bit as fun and interactive as an actual store.
"In the early days of the internet, websites were pretty static. You clicked on a page, read it, and clicked on another one," Markovic says. "Now, however, fashion lovers expect more than that - they want a real experience. They want to interact with the products and to do so very easily. Part of modernising Eric Javits' online presence involved giving consumers exactly what they want."
Markovic focused on providing website visitors with a frictionless shopping experience, complete with user-friendly interactions, optimised product listings, and a secure payment gateway. While this was a crucial step, he knew that social media would be a crucial tool for increasing consumer interest and sales.
Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter were all reimagined, with an emphasis on visually appealing content. Markovic collaborated with influencers to build the reach of Eric Javits' social media platforms, and he encouraged user-generated content, which drove word of mouth and grew the brand's loyal customer base.
"Our digital marketing strategies were all backed by data that revealed consumer behaviour, preferences, and purchasing patterns," he explains. "We followed this up with personalised email marketing campaigns, customer segmentation strategies, and Google ads. Together, it all positioned Eric Javits as what it is: a luxury brand for today’s generation around the globe."
Dario's efforts to bring Eric Javits' marketing efforts into the 21st century have paid off. The brand has been enthusiastically received in South Korea and is in the midst of an expansion in Europe. Markovic is not surprised that sales are continuing to grow.
"The same marketing principle holds for any company. If you have an excellent product that is backed by an equally excellent digital marketing plan, you will find success," Markovic says. "At Eric Javits, we believe that it's all about using tomorrow's technology, not today's, to put the 'wow' into online shopping and drive sales."
Learn more about Dario Markovic on LinkedIn