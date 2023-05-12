Bringar Apps opens new office in Dubai
Bringar Apps, the world's largest chatbot app company, has officially opened its doors in Dubai.
The company, which is already operating in Dubai, is the parent company of the popular chatbot app 'WhatsAuto - Reply App'. The app is designed for business owners and individuals to send customized auto-reply messages to social messaging apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Signal, and more.
With already 25 million users worldwide, WhatsAuto has become the go-to app for businesses looking to streamline their messaging efforts. The app allows businesses to set up custom auto-reply messages for their social media accounts, saving time and energy while improving customer engagement.
WhatsAuto is also the first app in the world that enables users to send auto-reply messages to all messaging apps for free and without any technical knowledge. The app is currently only available on the Android Play Store, as technical limitations on the iPhone prevent its release on Apple's platform.
Bringar Apps' decision to open an office in Dubai is a testament to the city's position as a hub for tech companies looking to expand their operations in the region. The move is expected to create job opportunities for talented professionals and contribute to the growth of the city's tech sector.
The launch of Bringar Apps' Dubai office and the success of WhatsAuto is a promising signs for the future of chatbot technology and its role in improving business operations. With the app's continued growth and expansion, businesses worldwide will be able to benefit from its unique features and streamline their messaging efforts with ease.
It's worth noting that Bringar Apps already has a strong presence in the tech industry, with offices in California's Silicon Valley and India. The addition of a Dubai office is a strategic move that will allow the company to further expand its reach and cater to the growing demand for chatbot technology in the region. With a global footprint, Bringar Apps is poised to continue its success and shape the future of chatbot technology.
Learn more: https://www.linkedin.com/in/balachandar-karthikeyan-096b3663/