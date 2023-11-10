Beyond being a doctor
Dr Talakere Usha Kiran is one of the renowned gynaecologists and laparoscopic surgeons in the UAE.
Apart from being one of the top laparoscopic surgeons in UAE, she also has created unbeatable records of professional achievements such as being the first gynaecologist in the UAE to have introduced Scarless (vNOTES) surgery.
She has also made a record for removing the largest ovarian cyst (42 cm with 15 litres of fluid in a 140 kg woman) laparoscopically. Dr Kiran is the only surgeon in the UAE removing the largest number of fibroids (168) in a single woman and still saving the womb (uterus).
Doctor with a golden heart
Despite her busy schedule as a surgeon, Dr Kiran has taken up the extra responsibility of serving the community. She has been performing surgeries free of cost in remote inaccessible areas of India such as Kargil since 2021.
She says: "God had given me everything I needed and wanted, in my professional and personal life, without asking. It's time that I returned back God's favour to those in need."
Dr. Kiran is an avid mountain climber and apart from having climbed Kilimanjaro and Everest base camp, she recently scaled Mount Manaslu an 8163-metre mountain in Nepal, which is the eighth tallest and fourth dangerous mountain in the world. By doing so she became the oldest Indian woman to have climbed Manaslu at the age of 57 years.
Dr Kiran believes that life is too short and we have to learn to live in the moment and every wish can be fulfilled if you strongly feel the desire for it. She participated in the Cosmic Universe beauty pageant held in Dubai in August 2023 and had the courage to walk her first ramp walk at the age of 57 years. She enjoyed it so much that she says she wants to venture into the world of modelling.
Dr Kiran is the founder of the NGO Womanaari which is registered in India. The mission statement for Womanaari is 'Empowering Women With Health and Strength'. Keeping in line with its mission, Womanaari has planned three projects, including healthcare and training for women at doorsteps.
Dr Kiran has successfully organised free surgical camps for women in remote and inaccessible parts of India (eventually plans to expand globally) and provides not only surgeries free of cost to the community but also surgical training to local doctors.
So far the camps have been conducted on a regular basis in several parts of India, including Kargil, Robertsgunj in Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh.
Dr Kiran has a powerful message to all the women reading this. She says: "Do not let age limit you or define you."
She aims to encourage women over 50 years to expand their activities and explore new areas of interest. Womanaari is planning to hold a gathering of women over 50 and honour their achievements and provide support to those who are aspiring to go ahead in their lives after their 50s.
Empowerment at the roots
Teenage is a delicate period of life burdened with many uncertainties.
Womanaari plans to hold awareness camps in schools for teenage girls to help them understand their body and mind better and to form correct and sturdy belief systems so they can grow into becoming powerful women of the future.