Geo Nation Travel and Tours: Reconnecting the wanderlust

Venturing abroad has always been an exciting activity for UAE residents, and with well-integrated flight connectivity to the rest of the globe, travelling has become almost second nature to Emiratis and expatriates alike. Physically jetting off to new destinations, however, takes a fair amount of effort and planning. Even more so when travelling with family that involve seniors and children, or a group of friends. Cue, Geo Nation Travel and Tours LLC, a one-stop destination that caters to all kinds of inbound and outbound travel solutions.



With headquarters in Dubai and branch offices in London, Philippines, India and Pakistan, Geo Nation Travel and Tours LLC is armed with an experienced team of experts who are well-versed in the art of travel, so that you and your loved ones can sit back and truly relax. The travel company handles everything from the moment you meet your dedicated travel consultant till you return from your fun excursion and touch base with your comfortable abode.



"Geo Nation Travel and Tours LLC has always strived to be one of the leading travel service providers with an impeccable record for superior service standards. We launched operations in April 2011 with a vision to offer customised world-class travel solutions for independent and corporate travellers," says Tushar Khosla, Vice-President of the global brand.



Discover new frontiers, taste the unknown and revel exotic surroundings without the hassle or stress of planning itineraries. Leave it to the professionals to design travel packages to suit your every need. Yes, that means you and your travel companions, including the tiny tots, can enjoy the ultimate dream holiday.



A brand of trust

The market is saturated with travel agencies offering great deals and getaways, but most fail to deliver their promises. Taking a break from the hustle and bustle of life is something precious to many of us. We all deserve the best in life and the freedom to travel is a privilege one must take advantage of.



Geo Nation Travel and Tours LLC understands the importance of fulfilling this need and responds to every request with flexibility and expertise.



"Dubai has always been a hub for the travel Industry due to its versatile culture. Right from travel planning to ticketing services, hotel bookings, global visas, and organising activities at destinations around the world and in the UAE, Geo Nation has succeeded in redefining the role of travel management," says Khosla.



The travel company is also an ambassador of trust and authenticity, with high international standards of operations with quality of services. It holds an ISO 9001:2015 certification and continuously strives to raise the bar each passing year.



"We will continue to invest in our people and technology to improve service and bring evolutionary solutions to the corporate travel industry," he adds.



Peace of mind assured

The world as we know it has changed, and this has specially affected the way we travel. The UAE and many destinations require travellers to arm themselves with a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate in order to go beyond the immigration officers. Arranging this can be a hassle, especially if you're pressed for time. Even more so when there are children in tow.



"We have focused on understanding the new needs of the current times post-Covid-19 pandemic; on how much travellers value safety in their journey, flexibility in the purchase decision process and connectivity across the network," says Khosla.



To bring in a dose of convenience to lives of passengers, anyone that books a trip with Geo Nation Travel and Tours LLC will receive a complimentary test. In addition, the travel experts will also equip you with Covid-19 insurance coverage to guard you and your loved ones against unexpected circumstances no matter where in the world you may be.



Experiences to remember

World-renowned attractions and hidden gems await you as Geo Nation Travel and Tours LLC has a qualified team all set to compile exhilarating adventures as part of your itinerary. These range from desert safaris, dhow cruises, scuba diving, river rafting and skydiving, to skiing on Mount Etna, snorkeling with sharks in the Galapagos Islands, trekking in Morocco, cruising along Fiordland National Park in New Zealand, take a voyage to Niagara Falls; the list goes on.



Destinations unlocked

Explore the world and engage in exciting activities with Geo Nation Travel and Tours LLC. The company offers stress-free family-friendly excursions to endless destinations across the globe, including:



Close-to-home favourites

. Georgia

. Armenia

. Azerbaijan

. India



European magic

. Switzerland

. Greece

. France

. Germany

. Ireland

. Austria

. Norway

. Czech Republic

. The Netherlands

Taste of the Orient

. China

. Japan

. Singapore

. Malaysia

. Hong Kong



Exotic islands

. Bali

. Bora Bora

. Maldives



Great explorations

. USA

. UK

. UAE

. Australia

. Vatican City



Geo Nation Travel and Tours offers a comprehensive list of services, including:

. Global visa assistance

. UAE visit visa

. Air tickets

. Aircraft charters

. Hotel booking

. Holiday packages

. Pilgrimage packages

. Cruise bookings

. Sightseeing tours

. Airport transfer

. Car rentals

. Travel insurance

. Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions



[Testimonials]



Siva Puri

Cannot speak highly enough of the customer service I received from Geo Nation. I can't wait to make my next booking with them.



Rabeen

It was an awesome and a memorable trip for me and the service provided by Geo Nation was excellent.



Ram & Pooja Iyer

Our trip to Mauritius was fantastic. We could not wipe the smiles from our faces. The wows were coming thick and fast. Everything was perfect - flights, accommodation, transport and the places that we travelled to.



Ameen & Sufeena

It was our first-ever trip and Geo Nation made everything hassle-free. Flights, stay, sightseeing - everything was so perfect. Looking forward to plan another trip with Geo Nation.



Mohamed Ijas

Joining Geo Nation has been the best decision we've made. whoever imagined being able to plan a great holiday EVERY year? Planning each holiday is always stress-free. We are already thinking about where to holiday next year!



Puneet & Shweta

Would love to put it as - Italy may have transformed, but Rome is Rome. Cannot thank Geo Nation enough for making our honeymoon this special.



