Géant expands footprint in the UAE
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Géant brand has opened its largest hypermarket in the highly affluent Dubai Hills Mall, adding to its rapidly increasing presence in the region. Known for its quality produce and wide range of product choices, the emphasis at Géant Dubai Hills Mall is on ease, convenience, and comfort in making every purchase, be it a single item or the monthly shopping list. The idea is to generate that 'come back again' loyalty in the clientele, that Géant has been very successful in its journey so far.
Urban Foods CEO Mark Anthony Lack elaborated on how Géant adds a new dimension to shopping by saying: "We promise a positive and dedicated in-store experience and are constantly fine tuning the on-floor priorities to make it even better. Our staff at Géant Dubai Hills will not sit behind counters, but are interactive and on hand to suggest and advise according to the customer's needs. For this 12th Géant opening and keeping in mind the location and the discerning clientele that resides in the vicinity, we have designed the premises and sourced the products to reflect their lifestyle and needs."
In a first for the city, Géant Dubai Hills will feature a unique technology that embeds digital screens in some of the refrigerator and freezer doors to create a new network of ‘smart’ displays that will be used to depict the food and drink inside in their best light and also to act as an in-store billboard that can share information and special offers to shoppers.
For added convenience, the shop floor is divided into comprehensive sections, unlike what you'll see conventionally in local hypermarkets. The laundry department, for example, not only has machines, but you also get the detergent to go with the wash. The baby and child section are so comprehensive that there is literally nothing you cannot get for your little darling, from diaper genies to diapers and from baby food to baby bath products
"For us it is vital that customers think of us as a one stop shop, replete with new options and experiences, yet offering a select but also eclectic range of quality goods. From our themed departments to a dedicated candy section, clothing and electronics, kitchen gadgets and organic food items, each one has something unusual to offer."
Amongst its many attractive features, Géant scores points with its insistence on the freshest produce and choicest meats, an in-house bakery, an unrivalled organic, gluten free and vegan foods section, a French-inspired cheese section and one of the city's largest collections of established global foods.
Another first for the UAE, the hypermarket in Dubai Hills will also include the Maison Marguerite, Géant’s in-house café concept, where shoppers can unwind with some coffee and conversation before or after they shop.
"We will also be offering home delivery via our delivery platforms and Géant's highly reliable 'Your store to Your door' service. With our competitive pricing and well-trained and knowledgeable staff, we can confidently say our aim is singular, once you come through our doors, you never have to go anywhere else," concluded Lack.
To provide further impetus to its robust expansion plans, the company is also poised to launch Monoprix, a new concept store very soon, while expanding its equally well known Géant Express and Franprix portfolios.