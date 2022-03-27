Feel Brazil at the Brazil Pavilion!
Do you want to truly feel like what being in Brazil is like? Then head to the Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai before it comes to a close on March 31st!
Throughout the 6 months of the Expo, the Pavilion has enthralled audiences with a wild variety of thrilling and immersive experiences, from educational exhibitions to interactive exhibits, live cooking shows, musical performances and more.
Running as a common thread across it all has been the indomitable spirit of the country itself, imbued with the warmth and genuine hospitality that are at the heart of every Brazilian’s attitude towards life, and towards visitors and guests.
Their innate strength and vivacity are only complemented by their vibrant culture and music, underpinned by their vast repertoire of indigenous recipes and ingredients that are guaranteed to impress even the most difficult critic!
In its last weeks, the Pavilion is hosting an immersive exhibit that uses cutting-edge AR and VR technology to showcase the various facets of Water and how this essential element is used for multiple purposes, from energy to life.
And for all the foodies, there are always Nossa and Cafezinho, the in-house restaurant and café, which dish up the most mouth-watering delicacies from traditional Brazilian favorites to haute cuisine masterpieces, helmed by renowned Chef Geraldo Thomazini.
With its stunning architecture, welcoming staff and immersive experiences, the Brazil Pavilion is THE place to be if you want to Feel Brasil - the only thing better is to visit the country itself!
So head on over there before Expo 2020 ends - and have yourself the time of your life!
