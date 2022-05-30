Castrol Lubricants defines Environmental Sustainability with the Launch of First Carbon Neutral Automobile Workshop in Middle East
Castrol lubricants in UAE & German Experts Car Maintenance sign partnership to reduce carbon emissions with modified procedures regarding clean up, storage, and disposal of materials going above all industry regulations to protect the environment.
German Experts Car Maintenance Workshop energy requirements at Dubai will come from sustainable sources or be covered by carbon offsets arranged by its Leadership team.
Ibrahim Ezaldeen, Managing Director, German Experts Car Maintenance LLC said: "A Car Maintenance Workshop like ours is not perceived as the most environmentally friendly of businesses. Many Workshops around the world use a lot of Electricity, Oil, Gas & Water to power the service area and spray booths. "While we are constantly looking for avenues to reduce the emissions, I am now looking into the possibility of reducing carbon footprint through optimal energy consumption, using best in class practices for waste disposal, reducing plastics and implementing turnkey sustainability solutions to solve complex energy challenges. As far as I'm concerned, running a carbon-neutral business is inevitably going to be the future."
Together with Castrol & EnviroLink, German Experts Car Maintenance LLC analysed its own carbon footprint and offset its emissions through UN Certified Climate Action Projects. EnviroLink, who command undisputed leadership in providing sustainability solutions & well respected in the region, was empanelled to assess their Carbon Footprint across a wide spectrum of data and proof points. The scope of the task alongside all other specifics were then verified with rigor and due diligence by an accredited 3rd Party auditors to allow German Experts Car Maintenance to qualify as a Carbon Neutral Facility.
United Nations (UN) approved Carbon Credits were procured to offset the Emissions, thus making German Experts Car Maintenance LLC the first Automobile Workshop in the Middle East to become completely Carbon Neutral.
Mazen Shamseddine, Castrol Sales Director in Middle East mentioned, "Smaller independent workshops such as car repair workshops would start their path towards becoming certified 'carbon neutral' in a quick period of time". He further added that "becoming certified as 'carbon neutral' facility not only demonstrates that a business is acting on the challenge of climate change - it also shows it is helping unlock a range of important economic, social and environmental benefits for less advantaged communities around the world". As part of the BP Group, initiatives like these from Castrol lubricants will continue to contribute towards delivering the Net Zero strategy on a wider scale.