1Digi supports Sadhguru's 'Save Soil' movement
Raghu Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of actyv.ai, with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in Dubai
Raghu Subramanian, an investor-entrepreneur based in Dubai, has voiced his support for Sadhguru's Conscious Planet movement to 'Save Soil'. Sadhguru, Founder - Isha Foundation, completed a 100-day lone motorcycle journey across 27 countries, on a quest aimed at raising awareness on soil conservation and regeneration. When they met in Dubai recently, Raghu briefed Sadhguru about his family office, 1Digi Investment Management, which has invested in various global start-ups that focus on protecting the environment while promoting sustainable practices, including BritishVolt and Simple Energy.
Raghu, who is also the Founder and Global CEO of actyv.ai, an India-based Enterprise SaaS platform with BNPL for B2B embedded, spoke about how actyv.ai encourages responsible and sustainable credit. "Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is at the core of our business and actyv.ai is proud to associate with the Save Soil movement spearheaded by Sadhguru and Isha foundation," he said.
"Our technology, while supporting brick-and-mortar traders to do their business more efficiently, increases digital footprint and brings down dependence on paper. This minimises deforestation, which helps save the topsoil from erosion. Actyv Score - our automated, multi-dimensional credit score - strives to gauge the carbon footprints of not only the large conglomerates but also the smaller enterprises," Raghu added.
Since the start of his journey, Sadhguru covered 27 nations across Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East, culminating in India on June 21st. To celebrate the success of this movement, Actyv.ai offered a light show on the Burj Khalifa on July 5th in partnership with the Save Soil Movement.
The movement, till date, has touched 2.8 billion people, while 74 countries have agreed to act to save their nations' soils. Several nations, including 7 Caribbean nations, Azerbaijan, Romania, UAE have signed the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with "Save Soil" to enact policies to safeguard soil. The 54 Commonwealth of Nations, European Union, several pan-European organizations and the Muslim World League have also come forward to support the Save Soil movement. Over 15 lakh children in India have written to the Prime Minister, requesting him to act to save the nation’s soil and their collective future.
The Save Soil Movement is supported by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the UN World Food Programme, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).