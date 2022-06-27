UAE: List of jobs to be automated or replaced by technology in 10 years

The policy will provide support to both citizens and expats in the public and private sectors
Jobs1 month ago
About 40 per cent of all jobs are expected to become obsolete in the next 10 years, a study commissioned by the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has found. These jobs would become automated or replaced by technology-powered ones.
According to the study published in the ministry’s Labour Market magazine, this is expected to go up further by 2030 with technology advancing at an accelerated pace.
Arabic daily Al Khaleej detailed the three categories that will see most jobs get replaced:
1. Office and administrative support
2. Sales and retail trade
3. Production, including work in the construction sector.
The decline is attributed to developments in e-commerce, advanced manufacturing equipment and shopping going online.
Some of the jobs that will almost be replaced include:
— Cashiers, because of online payment solutions.
— Travel agents as residents increasingly use online agencies to book air tickets and vacations.
— Cooks in fast food restaurants as companies increasingly start using technology to speed up operations and reduce costs.
— Bank tellers as phone and Internet banking get easier.
—Textile workers due to advancement in production equipment.
The Al Khaleej report said that 114,000 jobs could become automated as firms adopt technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence.
Close to 43 per cent of surveyed companies said they are looking at reducing their workforce with advancements in technology.
ALSO READ:
About 34 per cent companies will look to hire people with skills to adopt the technologically-powered changes.
Employers expect emerging job roles to increase to about 5.7 per cent of the total workforce by 2025.
It is estimated that by 2025, 85 million jobs would be replaced, while 97 million new roles would be created.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
The policy will provide support to both citizens and expats in the public and private sectors
Jobs1 month ago
Selected candidates will be based in Dubai and must meet the country's employment visa requirements
Jobs1 month ago
If hired, the airline will provide accommodation in Dubai, a tax-free salary and more benefits
Jobs1 month ago
The initiative, which goes into effect from 2023, aims to provide cash support to workers who lose their jobs under unforeseen circumstances
Jobs1 month ago
The scheme will be effective from early 2023
Jobs1 month ago
The initiative will help inspire future talent to enter the hospitality industry
Jobs2 months ago
Changes in the residency permit to reduce job-hopping, improve quality of talent
Jobs2 months ago
60 per cent of the country's employees want to change their industry for a better salary
Jobs2 months ago