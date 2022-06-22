UAE: Robot chef to prepare food for customers in Dubai

Multiple fines have been issued to foreign technology companies in recent years over a range of infringements
Tech
Restaurants in Dubai will soon have robot chefs to prepare food for their customers.
Americana Restaurants, a master franchisee for iconic brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee's, Krispy Kreme, and TGI Friday's, in the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, has tied up with American automation solution company Miso Robotics to deploy robots in its restaurants.
The first pilot project will begin with Miso Robotics' Flippy 2 robots at Americana Restaurants' flagship Wimpy outlet in The Dubai Mall. Wimpy has 17 active stores across the Mena region and up to 50 additional ones planned.
Flippy 2 robotics solution can independently do the work of an entire fry station and is set for further integration and expansion across other Americana Restaurants locations in the months ahead. It requires less labour to operate and is engineered to fry nearly anything. It also decreases order-to-delivery time, increases food consistency and creates a better working environment for human team members.
Flippy 2 will also be showcased to Wimpy's customers in The Dubai Mall's food court.
A study by Aaron Allen & Associates revealed that over 80 per cent of restaurant jobs, including cooking, serving and prepping, could be taken over by robots. It said robots could replace 57 per cent of fast-food and counter workers.
After the outbreak of the Covid-19, the F&B sector is facing skilled staff shortages due to massive layoffs at the peak of the pandemic.
Melvin Michael, brand director of Wimpy, said as the first quick service restaurant operator in the Mena region to introduce the use of robotics in its kitchens, Americana Restaurants continues to show its commitment to delivering unique dining experiences to customers at their favourite iconic brands.
"This is a true partnership that we see blossoming for many years to come, and we wanted to make sure the market was right for future deployment at additional locations. The time is now to take Flippy global, and we have a great partner to do it with," said Mike Bell, CEO of Miso Robotics.

