UAE: Amazon opens its largest delivery station in Abu Dhabi, creates hundreds of jobs

4,700 sqm warehouse is second largest in the country, provides same-day and one-day deliveries to customers

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 2:13 PM

Amazon on Thursday announced the opening of its largest delivery station in Abu Dhabi in time for the upcoming Prime Day event this July.

The 4,700 sqm state-of-the-art delivery station is the second largest in the country and provides same-day and one-day deliveries to customers across the city, including those located in outer areas, such as Al Samha, Al Shawamekh, Yas and Saadiyat Islands, Bani Yas, and Al Wathba.

The new delivery station creates opportunities for hundreds of full and part-time employees in a range of jobs with all kinds of experience, education, background, and skills. From delivery station associates to positions in operations, health and safety, supply chain technology, and analytics, all employees are eligible for training programs that will upskill UAE talent in the future-facing ecommerce sector. The station will also create new opportunities for Delivery Service Partners in the country.

The launch of the new facility follows Amazon’s announcement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) in November last year, detailing the opening of its most technologically advanced Fulfillment Centre in the region that will be opening its doors in the capital in 2023. Both the new Fulfillment Centre and delivery station bolster Amazon’s commitment to advance innovation and technology in the Emirate, in line with Abu Dhabi’s innovation agenda.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA), said: “Amazon remains steadfast in its commitment to innovating on behalf of our customers. We pride ourselves on working alongside partners such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, who share our focus on innovation and providing the right resources and logistics to enable businesses and talent in Abu Dhabi to excel in the digital economy. By empowering the wider ecommerce ecosystem to get products to customers faster and more conveniently, we are ultimately improving the shopping experience for all customers.”

Eng Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Acting Director General of ADIO, said: “The partnership between Amazon and ADIO reflects the ease of doing business in Abu Dhabi and the long-term growth opportunities available in the emirate. Amazon supports our vision for sustained investment in innovation and is bringing the latest logistics technologies to the region. The opening of Amazon’s new delivery station and planned Fulfillment Centre in 2023 will establish Abu Dhabi as a major global hub for ecommerce and logistics.”

Supporting Abu Dhabi’s efforts to encourage innovation, the delivery station operates using Amazon’s global logistics technologies that are built on the company’s 20+ years of operational expertise. Amazon’s new delivery station will support the company in providing a reliable and convenient delivery experience for its customers through same-day and one-day delivery options.

Prashant Saran, Director of Operations for Amazon MENA, said: “Built within Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem of innovation, our new delivery station brings world-class last-mile technology to the logistics and supply chain sector in the capital. The range of jobs at this facility will help to nurture the city’s talent pool and prepare them for the digital future that Abu Dhabi is striding towards. Opening ahead of the upcoming Prime Day event taking place this July on Amazon.ae, the facility and its technology enable us to continue to provide a seamless delivery experience for Prime members across the country.”

As part of Amazon’s commitment to be net-zero carbon across its business by 2040, the building is designed with energy efficiency as a top priority. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning is controlled by a digital building management system that ensures a comfortable working environment at the same time as reducing unnecessary energy consumption. Today, the Amazon network across the UAE comprises of two Fulfillment Centres, three sort centres, eight delivery stations and a network of Delivery Service Partners.

