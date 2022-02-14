UAE jobs: Most in-demand roles, skills in 2022

76% of employers plan to hire in 2022; most employers demand candidates to have good communication skills in English and Arabic.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 1:23 PM

A new survey has revealed the jobs and roles of marketing and sales executives, accountants and sales managers are on top of the list of UAE employers who plan to hire in 2022.

Conducted by Bayt.com and YouGov, the survey revealed that in terms of experience required, 34 per cent of employers stated that they were looking for candidates with sales and marketing experience, while 31 per cent are searching for those with mid-level experience and 30 per cent want candidates with managerial experience.

It was found that over three-quarters – 76 per cent – of UAE employers are planning to hire new employees in 2022.

Moreover, most UAE employers are demanding candidates to have good communication in English and Arabic (57 per cent), followed by being a team player (46 per cent), ability to work under pressure (41 per cent) and good leadership skills (38 per cent) as top skills for their hires.

In terms of qualification, business management (32 per cent), engineering (29 per cent) and commerce (22 per cent) are the most sought-after academic qualifications amongst employers in the UAE.

In addition, 46 per cent of the UAE companies that plan to hire in the next three months will be hiring for a maximum of five jobs, while 19 per cent of the companies will be hiring for about six to 10 jobs.

Banking/finance, advertising/marketing/public relations and IT/internet/e-commerce emerge as the industries that attract or retain top talent in the UAE.

The survey was conducted online from December 8, 2021, to January 10, 2022.

