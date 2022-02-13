UAE jobs: Apple hiring for multiple vacancies ahead of fourth outlet opening

iPhone-maker to open its new store in the country in Al Maryah Island.

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 9:16 AM Last updated: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 9:25 AM

US technology major Apple is hiring for multiple retail vacancies before opening a new outlet in Abu Dhabi.

On Thursday, the iPhone maker confirmed that it would open its fourth UAE store in Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

It operates one store in Yas Mall, the Mall of the Emirate and The Dubai Mall.

"A new Apple Store will open its doors in a location that sits at the heart of Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island. Apple Al Maryah Island will have a front-row view of the waterfront promenade and will be a home for customers to explore their creativity, discover new products, and receive the best support from the new retail team," Apple said in a statement last week.

It also announced doubling the size of its Yas Mall outlet in January to meet the growing demand for Apple products.

According to YouGov's Brand Buzz Rankings 2021, released last week, iPhone and Apple took the second and third spots, respectively, for generating the most positive buzz in the UAE last year. The brands were ranked based on the Buzz score, which asks respondents, "If you've heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?"

For most of the UAE jobs that Apple is hiring for, it's seeking multilingual individuals who are flexible with their schedules at the same time.

Below is the list of jobs and requirements:

•Business Pro: The candidate should have a minimum of 3 to 5 years of proven track record of success and high performance in technology and/or business solutions sales or equivalent. Advanced Apple expertise on mobility adoption and business transformation with general knowledge of key SMB industries, technology trends, challenges, and industries are also required.

•Business Expert: The candidate should have good knowledge of how businesses use technology and what Apple solutions can offer them. He/she should also be good at using the phone to interact with customers and to position business solutions. The candidate should also be able to facilitate business experiences through in-store briefings, workshops, and events.

•Operations Expert: People applying for the job should have the ability to think quickly and perform problem-solving tasks. They should also possess strong organisational skills. Multilingual candidates could be preferred for the job.

•Genius: In addition to strong people skills and a knack for problem-solving, the candidate should maintain composure and customer focus while troubleshooting and solving technical issues. The candidate should have an aptitude for acquiring skills in technical repairs and an eagerness to learn.

•Technical Specialist: The candidate applying for this job should be able to assess customers' support needs when they arrive and then provide solutions or refer them to other team members.

•Creative: The candidate should have the ability to teach small groups and coach multiple customers simultaneously.

•Expert: People applying for the Expert job will have to demonstrate proficiency in technology, particularly Apple products, and the ability to quickly learn about new products. He/she should have proven experience in sales and technology solutions.

•Specialist: The candidate should have a strong interest in technology, especially Apple products, strong communication skills with small groups as well as with the individual customer.

