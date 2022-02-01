New UAE labour law: Six job models employees in private sector can choose from tomorrow

The amendments will safeguard employee rights in a flexible, adaptive and efficient labour market

File

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 4:42 PM

The UAE amended its labour laws and starting tomorrow (February 2, 2022), employees in the private sector across the Emirates will be able to choose from six different jobs models under the new labour law.

Besides the conventional full-time scheme, employees can opt for remote work, shared jobs, part-time, temporary and flexible employment contracts when applying in the private sector.

The new models provide employees with the opportunity to work on a project or hourly basis for more than one employer while enabling employers to harness different talents and competencies at lower operational costs.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said the new labour law grants employees and employers the flexibility to determine the type of contractual agreement that meets the interests of both parties.

The new labour law, effective from Wednesday, February 2, brings major amendments to Federal Law no. 8 of 1980 to safeguard employee rights in a flexible, adaptive and efficient labour market that adapts to the ever-changing world.

Under the law, employees can combine more than one job model as long as they do not work for more than 48 hours a week and 144 hours every three weeks.

The law also enables employees to change their contracts from one job model to another after an agreement with the employer, ensuring that entitlements of the first contract are entirely met.

Al Awar said the diversified work models aim to meet different needs, attract talents from all over the world and enable private companies to distinguish themselves in the market.

What are the six job models?

Remote work: The scheme enables full-time and part-time employees to work entirely or partially outside the office.

Shared job model: Splitting the job responsibilities and pay among more than one employee based on an agreement with the employer. Part-time job regulations govern the employees’ contracts under this model.

Full-time: Working for one employee for a full workday.

Part-time: Working for one or more employers for a specified number of hours or days scheduled for work.

Temporary: This can be a contract for a specific period or a project basis that ends with the job’s completion.

Flexible: Giving employees the freedom to work at different times based on the conditions and requirements of the job. The contract covers hours, days and duties required.

ALSO READ:

The Executive Regulations, recently approved by the UAE Cabinet, determine the conditions that govern each of the job models. They also outline the responsibilities of both employees and employers in each model.

The law also sets the end-of-service gratuity and annual leaves for employees in each job model in a manner that safeguards the rights of both parties.