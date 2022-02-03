Expo 2020 spurs demand for Dubai South units

The total number of companies that are now operating out of Dubai South reached 4,600.

Dubai South, one the fastest growing business and residential cities in Dubai, said on Thursday that Expo 2020 has given a major boost to its Pulse Beachfront project with the first two phases already sold out with the final phase due for launch soon.

Following the inauguration of Expo 2020 Dubai, the company succeeded in selling out phases one and two, with the final phase due to launch in Q1 2022, said Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate.

The development, launched in 2006, is identified as Dubai’s flagship urban project and is designed to create 500,000 jobs in an integrated, economic environment that supports all types of businesses and industries. The total number of companies that are now operating out of Dubai South reached 4,600, attracting more than 700 new companies. Moreover, the total number of people working out of Dubai South reached 20,848 individuals by the end of 2021.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation Corporation and Dubai South, said Dubai South and its districts achieved growth throughout the past year despite the general impact of Covid-19 on the business landscape.

“This is attributed to the unrivalled support of the government and its initiatives to boost the emirate’s economy and to our well-thought-of plans and strategies to ensure that we increase investments across several industries in Dubai. We are optimistic for this year, and we hope that we reach greater heights across Dubai South.”

By recording several outstanding achievements across its different divisions, which includes attracting new clients and companies, the selling out of projects, signing top-level partnerships and launching unique projects, Dubai South ended 2021 on a high note, he said.

Master developer Dubai South Properties handed over almost all its units at The Pulse, an urban mixed-use development comprising 1,400 apartments and 240 townhouses. Due to the project’s success, the company launched The Pulse Villas, with the first and second phase having already sold out.

In 2021, the Residential District Villa Plots (Baiti) was also launched, and the company also sold out all the plots on sale.

The Residential District currently boasts a population of over 25,000 residents, who are enjoying the unique lifestyle and amenities that it offers.

The company also launched another remarkable project, The Avenue, a limited number of freehold commercial plots that can be purchased on a payment plan and developed by investors for commercial use.

“As a result of the optimum services and business solutions that it offers to customers, the Business Park at Dubai South recorded outstanding numbers in 2021 compared to 2020, by leasing 243,805 square feet of space, and retaining 85 per cent of the companies operating there,” Dubai South said.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aerospace industry, has rounded up the year by launching several unique projects. One such project is Dubai Helipark, its helicopter centre and the largest of its kind, accommodating eight helicopters to facilitate transport between business centres and tourist destinations across the UAE. Phase one is now operational, and the second phase will be completed later this year.

Dubai South said its EZDubai e-commerce zone succeeded in attracting several companies to the e-commerce hub, such as noon which announced its expansion with the opening of its customer fulfilment facility to expand upon its operations and continuous drive for growth.

The Dubai Free Port, the first Super Vault in the region, was also announced and will be used by VIP travellers and HNWIs seeking to store fine artworks and precious physical assets in secure facilities within a custom-bonded area.

