Dubai: DHA hospital begins to use nuclear medicine on patients

Radionuclide therapy is being used to treat various chronic joint diseases in a minimally invasive manner

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 12:30 PM

Dubai is now home to a new therapy meant for treating various chronic joint diseases in a minimally invasive manner.

This is the first time that radionuclide therapy or nuclear medicine is being used to treat affected joints.

The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Dubai Hospital is beginning the use of radionuclide therapy on patients.

This modern technology is minimally invasive and easy to implement, has effective results, leads to faster recovery, has far fewer risks than surgery, and is cost-effective.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: All private hospitals in Abu Dhabi now free of Covid-19 cases

>> 'World's smallest baby at birth' home after 13 months in hospital

In Radiosynovectomy, a small amount of a beta-emitting radionuclide (Y90) is injected into the affected joint delivering a minor radiation dose.

This is injected in a specialised way to ensure no radiation exposure to other organs of the body.

As a result, it helps reduce inflammation and provides long-term symptom relief.

This method also helps in reducing swelling and pain and enables the restoration of normal function to the best extent possible.

Recently, the Dubai Hospital doctors succeeded in treating a patient with a traumatic joint disease with this advanced technology at the Dubai Centre for Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging under the supervision of Dr Batool Al Balooshi, Head of the Nuclear Medicine Department and Dr Amro El Hennawy, Nuclear Medicine Specialist and Dr Ahmed Abdel Moneim, Consultant Rheumatologist.

The patient received an injection in the knee joint and the procedure was ultimately a success.

This procedure can be performed as an outpatient facility at the Nuclear Medicine Department and does not require hospitalisation.

UAE doctors visit the largest centre for the treatment of joint disorders in Germany

A specialised medical team representing the Dubai Centre for Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging and the Department of Rheumatology at Dubai Hospital also visited the largest centre for the treatment of joint disorders by local injection of radioactive materials in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The aim of this visit was to discuss the implementation of this service at Dubai Hospital.

The use of this new medical technology is part of the continuous efforts made by the Dubai Health Authority to keep pace with the rapid global developments in the medical field and to deploy cutting-edge medical technologies and solutions.