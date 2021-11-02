UAE: All private hospitals in Abu Dhabi now free of Covid-19 cases

The authority has designated Al Rahba Hospital as a dedicated hospital for infectious diseases

Photo: File

By Web Desk Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 11:38 AM Last updated: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 11:56 AM

All private hospitals in Abu Dhabi are free of Covid-19 cases, the Emirate’s Department of Health (DoH) has confirmed.

The healthcare regulator in Abu Dhabi has now designated Al Rahba Hospital as a dedicated facility for treating infectious diseases, including Covid-19.

The DoH added that hospital admission for Covid-19 cases in the next period will be limited to Rahba Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Hospital in Al Ain City and other field hospitals across the Emirate.

Bed capacity at Al Rahba Hospital has been increased. It now has more than 250 beds, including 140 dedicated for acute care and 37 assigned to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The DoH also announced that Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) is now free of Covid-19 cases. ”The hospital will resume its status as a provider of specialised healthcare services to non-Covid patients while adhering to the highest safety standards across all of its departments,” the DoH said.

The announcement comes after “rigorous inspections” that demonstrated a “significant decline” in infection cases across SKMC. This has been made possible thanks to an increasing number of people getting vaccinated.

Dr Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, undersecretary of the DoH, reiterated: “National efforts uniting the public and private sectors were instrumental in SKMC effectively dealing with the pandemic and allowing them to continue their operations safely and effectively.”