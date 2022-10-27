Beat the cancer in you
Anwar AlNouri, Consultant Medical Oncologist, highlights the metastatic breast cancer along with its prognosis, details and treatment
By Kushmita Bose
"Prevention is better than cure" – Something which we all have heard. But how many of us have actually implemented it too? When it comes to prevention, we all have a role to play and the same applies with breast cancer, which is one of the most common cancers in women worldwide. Lifestyle affects every aspect of our day-to-day functions and long-term health. Therefore, one can follow various preventive strategies daily to help keep cancer, especially breast cancer, at bay keeping in the measures a breast cancer patient should follow if they developed symptoms resulting from carrying an infectious disease caused by a virus. In a global effort to raise awareness on breast cancer, October has been designated as the 'Pink Month'. Breast cancer, like most cancers, if detected early, can be cured with available treatment methods.
For years, we have been talking about breast cancer awareness and breast health, but how many of us are aware about metastatic breast cancer? In line with this, Anwar AlNouri, Consultant Medical Oncologist, discusses everything about metastatic breast cancer along with the right treatement plans. Elucidating on metastatic breast cancer, AlNouri says: "Metastatic breast cancer means the cancer has spread from your breast to other organs such as your bones, lungs, or other parts of your body, but with certain targeted therapies, they have a good prognosis as opposed to earlier times when these targeted therapies didn't exist."
When a person is diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, not only does her life change, but the people associated with the patient are also affected in the process. In such a situation, its best to have family, friends, and caregivers around to provide support. Sometimes this may become overwhelming for the people close to the patient, but it can be handled with the right attitude and emotions. AlNouri emphasises that maintaining a positive outlook at such a crucial stage can be difficult, but with the right guidance, the process becomes much easier. He says: "I would advise taking information from the proper sources, talk to your physician about how you feel. Professional help is also highly recommended."
Breast cancer is one of the better-known and more-talked-about cancers, but there are still many misconceptions. Hence, it is important to differentiate between myths and facts so that we know how to prevent breast cancer and what to do if we are diagnosed with it. Elaborating on the same, AlNouri says: "Cancer doesn't always mean death. In many cases, cancer just means it's a disease, and with the right medical advice and treatment, it can be cured. Sometimes, it just becomes a chronic disease, and you have to learn to live with it and take your medications."
If you've been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, it's important to remember that there are a number of different treatment options for you and your doctors to consider. Doctors usually treat metastatic breast cancer in any part of the body with systemic medicines, which treat cancer throughout the entire body. AlNouri emphasises that there are a number of different approaches to treating metastatic breast cancer. He says: "In some cases, we need to use chemotherapy, and in some cases we don’t. Hormone therapy is a tablet that people take once a day and continue with the same treatment for years."
Regardless of whether metastatic breast cancer is a first diagnosis or a recurrence, it's normal for people to feel angry, stressed, outraged, depressed, or calm. Living with it can evoke multiple emotions among people, but with the latest treatments and therapy approaches, there is new ray of hope. AlNouri says: "It's very crucial for people to follow the instructions given by the physician, including taking proper medication. If you follow the right advice, you will be able to control the disease. Try to live your life as normal as you can."