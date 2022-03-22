Abu Dhabi: Doctors perform complex surgery to straighten curved spine

A complex spine osteotomy is a form of surgery where a bone is cut to shorten, lengthen or change its alignment

Doctors at Al Ain’s Tawam Hospital have successfully treated a 21-year-old woman who had rigid scoliosis – a condition where the spine forms a curved line instead of being straight. Her condition adversely impacted her quality of life.

A German patient, Azza, had visited other hospitals before consulting Tawam, where a medical team carried out highly complicated surgery known as complex spine osteotomy using neuromonitoring and cell saver techniques to release Azza’s spine to correct her scoliosis.

“I am very happy with my decision to have surgery at Tawam Hospital, and the results we have achieved. The complex operation improved my lungs’ ability to function, my body shape, and has made me feel so much better about myself,” she said.

A complex spine osteotomy is a form of surgery where a bone is cut to shorten, lengthen or change its alignment. In Azza’s case, the operation helped correct her body shape, improving lung function and boosting her self-confidence.

“Now that my spine has been corrected, I feel my quality of life has improved, and I am much more aligned and comfortable with my body,” Azza added.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has brought advanced surgical techniques to the country to ensure patients receive the proper treatment.

Azza was admitted to the hospital on November 30 last year, and her surgery was conducted the same day. She spent four weeks in recovery, followed by 10 sessions of physiotherapy after the successful surgery.

Dr M Ziad Aljian, consultant physician, orthopaedic, at Tawam Hospital, carried out the surgery.

“We have extensive experience in complex spine deformity surgery and have performed many successful operations in Tawam Hospital, all resulting in the most ideal outcomes. Using neuromonitoring and cell saver with modern spine osteotomy, we can implement the best innovation in the care of spine deformities here in the UAE, and Tawam Hospital is among the country’s pioneers in introducing this treatment.”

Neuromonitoring allows a surgeon to assess spinal cord function during an operation through real-time feedback from individual nerve roots, motor tracts, and sensory tracts. Cell saver is a specific type of autologous blood transfusion, which involves recovering blood lost during surgery and re-infusing it into the patient. It is used when significant blood loss is anticipated.

“This technique requires dedicated training and accreditation for the surgeon. We have built a state-of-the-art and fully equipped team to conduct complex spine surgeries, including a dedicated paediatric anaesthesia team as well as expert orthopaedic doctors specialising in spine deformities,” Dr Aljian added.