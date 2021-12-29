US condemns Houthis’ continued attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom celebrates its 50th National Day today.
Gulf1 week ago
The United States has condemned the Houthis’ continuous attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stressing that the group is a threat to its allies.
US State Department Spokesman Ned Price at a virtual press conference said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was able to eliminate about 90 per cent of Houthi attacks, and “our goal is to see that this number rise to 100 per cent”, indicating that the US policy targeted some Houthi leaders through penalties and accountability, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
He added that there have been more than 375 cross-border attacks since the beginning of the year and that his country will continue to work with its partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to stand against Houthi attacks, and will hold them responsible for their abhorrent actions.
