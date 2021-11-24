UAE condemns Houthi militia attack on US Embassy in Yemen and detention of staff

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation demanded the immediate and unconditional release of embassy staff.

The United Arab Emirates has strongly expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist Houthi militias' storming of the US Embassy in Yemen and detaining of a number of embassy members and staff.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the Houthis' attack is a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international norms and laws. The Ministry demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the embassy staff.

"This attack reflects the militias' blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms," it added.

The Ministry said it is important that the international community take a decisive stand against the violations perpetrated by the Houthi militia that undermine regional security. It also stressed the importance of implementing relevant international resolutions in a way that will guarantee a comprehensive political solution to achieve peace and stability for Yemen and its brotherly people.