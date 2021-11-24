UAE condemns Houthi militia attack on US Embassy in Yemen and detention of staff

Reforms include development and improvement of work system
Government3 days ago
The United Arab Emirates has strongly expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist Houthi militias' storming of the US Embassy in Yemen and detaining of a number of embassy members and staff.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the Houthis' attack is a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international norms and laws. The Ministry demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the embassy staff.
ALSO READ:
"This attack reflects the militias' blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms," it added.
The Ministry said it is important that the international community take a decisive stand against the violations perpetrated by the Houthi militia that undermine regional security. It also stressed the importance of implementing relevant international resolutions in a way that will guarantee a comprehensive political solution to achieve peace and stability for Yemen and its brotherly people.
Reforms include development and improvement of work system
Government3 days ago
In a rare video interview released on Friday, Sheikh Mohamed discussed with Dr Satloff the “big decision” for making peace with Israel.
Government4 days ago
The employment reforms will go into effect in February 2022
Government4 days ago
The offer is applicable for all study programmes
Government4 days ago
Sheikh Mohammed says Covid-19 pandemic has shed a light on the level of efficiency of the Dubai government
Government5 days ago
Once a minimum wage is determined by the UAE Cabinet, it has a binding effect that employers can never violate
Government6 days ago
'Consolidating the values of tolerance and promoting reconciliation efforts in settlement of disputes'
Government6 days ago
Article 27 of the Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regulating labour relations will set a minimum wage to be determined
Government6 days ago