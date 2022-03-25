UAE

Saudi Arabia: Enemy missile causes fire at power station

The coalition reports that the area hit was in Samtah

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 7:03 PM

Last updated: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 7:21 PM

A projectile launched towards Samtah in Saudi Arabia caused a fire at an electricity distribution station there.

Large plumes of black smoke were reported at the site; however, the Saudi coalition reported there were no casualties.

The coalition said hostiles had also targeted the tanks of the National Water Company in Dhahran Al-Janoub.

ALSO READ:

Earlier today, Saudi air defences destroyed a ballistic rocket launched towards the port city of Jazan and an explosive-laden drone launched towards Najran, near the Yemen border, state media SPA said.

The military coalition said that it was still monitoring the source of the hostilities, SPA added.


