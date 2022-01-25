Any attack on UAE is considered an attack on Bahrain, King Hamad tells Sheikh Mohamed

Bahrain King expresses solidarity with the UAE during a visit; denounces Houthi terror attack on Abu Dhabi

By Wam Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 8:53 PM

The Bahrain King, during a visit to Abu Dhabi, reaffirmed his country’s support to the UAE on Tuesday.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain told His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, that any attack on the UAE is considered an attack on Bahrain.

Sheikh Mohamed received King Hamad upon his arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

During the meeting held at Qasr Al Bahr, Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad discussed the brotherly relations between the UAE and Bahrain, and ways to enhance them to drive sustainable development.

Sheikh Mohamed also conveyed to King Hamad the greetings of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his sincere wishes for health and happiness, and wellbeing and prosperity to the kingdom and its brotherly people.

They also exchanged views on several Gulf, regional and international issues of mutual concern, and discussed the latest developments with regard to the terrorist attack that targeted civil areas and facilities in the UAE and the measures taken by the UAE in response to this cowardly attack, which violates all international laws and norms and human values.

King Hamad expressed Bahrain’s condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi militia, stressing the Kingdom’s support for the UAE against all threats to its sovereignty, security and stability.

Furthermore, King Hamad underscored the support shown by many countries for the UAE in light of the terrorist attack, which evidences the UAE's stature in the international community. He commended the UAE's successful efforts, which contributed to the issuance of the United Nations Security Council’s unanimous decision condemning the Houthi militia's terrorist attack and affirming the UAE’s legal right to defend its sovereignty, security, stability and interests.

King Hamad also wished continued peace and security for the UAE, and extended his best wishes to Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.