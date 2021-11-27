Expo 2020 Dubai : Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram meets fans

The 1,914 horsepower car accelerates from 0-60 miles per hour in just 1.85 seconds.
Expo 20203 days ago
A total of 250 cricket fans were given the chance to meet Wasim Akram, one of Pakistan’s greatest captains of all time, at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub on Friday, October 26.
Visiting Expo 2020 as Mastercard’s brand ambassador, Akram, who is widely regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers in the history of cricket, took part in a range of fitness-oriented activities and competitions with the guests, compered by radio presenters Kris Fade and Priti Malek. Prizes included a meet-and-greet, with the player dubbed the ‘Sultan of Swing’ for 25 lucky winners.
Akram discussed his thoughts with the Expo News Service, and the future of Pakistan cricket during his visit. Commenting on Expo 2020 Dubai, Akram, “It’s unbelievable. I haven’t seen anything like this ever – and I’m 55-years-old. I also love how Dubai has created a fitness hub here – it shows how much the authorities support people in getting physically fit and healthy so they can live longer.” Akram said he looks forward to visiting the Pakistan Pavilion.
ALSO READ:
As a word of advice to young cricketers, Akram, said, “It doesn’t matter if you’re a fast bowler, a batsman or a spinner: watch cricket because you learn a lot by watching cricket. The UAE is definitely our second home – we know the pitches well, and the weather is similar to Pakistan.”
He said the facilities, hotels, security and grounds in the UAE are some of the best in the world.
Akram has high hopes for the Pakistani cricket team following their performances at the T20 World Cup in the UAE this October and November.
“I think the team performed incredibly well on and off the field. Pakistan cricket is in good hands as far as their captain is concerned – Babar Azam has a bright future ahead. I think we have to wait and see if Pakistan will succeed and do well.”
Commenting on his personal future, Akram, said, “I do a lot of commentating, media and brand ambassador stuff, and I’m busy with Mastercard. I enjoy life and work hard. I eat well, sleep well and spend time with my kids.”
- reporters@khaleejtimes.com
The 1,914 horsepower car accelerates from 0-60 miles per hour in just 1.85 seconds.
Expo 20203 days ago
Ronald Skiles, 74, attended his first Expo in Seattle in 1962
Expo 20204 days ago
The rotating observation tower rises 46 metres above ground level to give visitors an unmatched view of the Expo site
Expo 20204 days ago
Shapps will be highlight transport links with UAE at the world fair
Expo 20204 days ago
Visitors take advantage of Dhs45 November Weekday Pass offer.
Expo 20204 days ago
The pavilion displays Bahraini traditional artisanal elements, including live weaving stations and pearling implements
Expo 20205 days ago
Young people reimagine a better future with UAE Ministry of Community Development, UNICEF
Expo 20206 days ago
Residents, fair employees complete their workouts at 5,400-square-metre venue
Expo 20206 days ago