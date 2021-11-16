Expo 2020 Dubai: Host of activities held to mark Brazil's National Day

During his visit to the Jordan pavilion, he was accompanied by Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh
Expo 20203 days ago
Brazil presented an impressive line-up of cultural and entertainment activities to mark its National Day during the visit by the country’s President Jair Bolsonaro.
The Brazilian President was welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.
President Jair Bolsonaro, said: “It is wonderful to be here to celebrate Brazil’s Expo 2020 National Day event – it offers an amazing opportunity for Brazil to showcase itself to the world. This Expo is an exciting place for the 192 participating nations to unveil their latest technologies and to do business.”
“We enjoy friendly relations with, and admire, the UAE very much. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, our collaborations have managed to ensure many successes and achievements in several fields. We aim to continue to strengthen our relations and work together in various spheres, such as food security and technology.”
Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak, said: “Brazil is known for various global achievements, particularly in mega-events – having hosted two World Cups – and for being the country with the most World Cup wins. It is also the founder of a much-loved sport in the UAE, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. This is why, for Expo 2020, Brazil chose to highlight another unique side of its prominence, which is its unparalleled biodiversity, hence, its choice of ‘Together for Sustainable Development’ as its Expo theme.”
“Brazil’s pavilion within the Sustainability district brings to us a modern recreation of the Amazon basin, with all the sights, sounds and scents of the country’s riverside. With a rather unique architecture, the pavilion represents a stilt house, commonly found along the banks of the Amazon, and is built around a walkable water blade, evoking the waters of Brazil here in Dubai and offering an immersive experience and a unique journey through Brazil’s abundant opportunities. As such, Brazil’s participation addresses key topics of mutual interest, including biodiversity, agriculture, sustainable cities, the green economy, resource efficiency and more as a means to achieve future growth and development.”
Visitors were treated to live performances and traditional Brazilian food at Al Wasl Plaza, the Brazil Pavilion and at venues across the Expo site. The day included a World Record attempt for the largest jiu-jitsu lesson at Jubilee Park and 13 other locations across the UAE. President Bolsonaro also delivered a speech at a Business Forum in the morning while the First Lady attended an event at the Women’s Pavilion.
During his visit to the Jordan pavilion, he was accompanied by Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh
Expo 20203 days ago
The track icon participates in 1.45 km charity run
Expo 20203 days ago
Meeting saw the signing of an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation between the UAE and Monaco
Expo 20203 days ago
Peru Pavilion shines the spotlight on a thriving multi-ethnic nation
Expo 20203 days ago
With his prototype, 13-year-old Hussein Ali is aiming to support the UAE's carbon neutrality targets
Expo 20203 days ago
The structure with metamorphosing exterior walls crossed the 300,000-footfall mark to become one of the most visited pavilions
Expo 20203 days ago
The Minister of Interior congratulates Jordan on its National Day, which is being celebrated at Expo 2020
Expo 20204 days ago
Mohammed Maazul Haque says exploring the fair is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
Expo 20204 days ago