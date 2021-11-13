UAE, Brazil to strengthen cooperation in various sectors

The made in India helmet is designed to keep industrial, construction among other outdoor workers comfortable in high-temperature environments.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro at Expo 2020.
Sheikh Mohammed and Bolsonaro explored avenues to strengthen ties between the two countries as well as future opportunities and new strategic partnerships in a range of fields.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed praised Brazil’s development drive in various sectors and highlighted the UAE’s keenness to boost cooperation in the fields of trade, agriculture, energy and other vital industries. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and a number of ministers and officials.
President Bolsonaro expressed his country's desire to enhance cooperation with the UAE, and strengthen economic cooperation, trade and knowledge and cultural exchange. Bolsonaro highlighted how the UAE has emerged as an important gateway to world trade, backed by its openness, flexibility and economic diversity.
Sheikh Mohammed and Bolsonaro witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
The agreements included an MoU on cooperation in education, which was signed on behalf of the UAE by the Minister of State for Public Education Jameela Al Muhairi. A draft agreement on the repatriation of convicted prisoners was signed on behalf of the UAE by Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi.
A draft MoU for international cooperation and discussions between the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research and the Alexandre de Gusmão Foundation was signed by Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the centre. The agreements and MoUs were signed on behalf of Brazil by the country’s Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco França.
