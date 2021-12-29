Expo 2020 Dubai: Festive Pass validity extended; changes announced to weekday offer

The 45-minute production will feature over 100 dancers, musicians and performers
Expo 2020 Dubai has extended the validity of its Festive Pass to January 7, 2022. The pass was previously valid only till December 31, 2021.
The multi-day pass for those aged between 18-59 years will offer unlimited entries till January 7.
The pass can be upgraded to a Season Pass for Dh150. “Don't forget that there's free entry to Expo for kids and youth under 18, seniors 60 years and above, and people of determination,” Expo 2020 said in a marketing mailer.
Changes to weekday offer
With the UAE officially changing its weekends to Saturday and Sunday from the new year, Expo's weekday offer will be valid for entries Monday to Friday.
The one-day ticket costs Dh45.
New Year’s Eve celebrations
Visitors are in for 13 hours of celebrations on New Year’s Eve, with festivities kicking off at 3pm and going all the way till 4am.
Drones will do the countdown to 2022 and two fireworks will light up the night sky at 12 midnight and 3am.
Revellers will also witness a midnight ‘ball drop’ at Al Wasl Plaza.
Organisers said the celebrations would adhere to extensive Covid safety measures. The Dubai Metro will run continuously throughout New Year’s Eve, organisers added.
