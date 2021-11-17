UAE: TEDxSharjahLibraries to host Emirati author Noura Al Noman

Known for her her best-selling Ajwan trilogy, her session will be titled 'How sci-fi fuels reality'

By Web Desk Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 5:24 PM

The Sharjah Public Library (SPL) will host Noura Al Noman, Emirati author of the bestselling Ajwan trilogy, in a session titled 'How sci-fi fuels reality'.

The TEDxSharjahLibraries session is all set to be hosted at 8pm on November 21 at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) headquarters.

Al Noman, known for her Arabic science fiction trilogy Ajwan, Mandan, and Saidoneya, will present her unique views on the relationship between theoretical and applied sciences. The talk will also touch upon her journey writing science fiction literature that won her the 2013 Etisalat Award for Arabic Children's Literature in the Young Adult Book category.

Eman Bushulaibi, director of SPL, said: "TEDxSharjahLibraries is one of our initiatives aimed at strengthening the role of libraries, and build bridges with our readers. Today, the role of libraries has shifted from housing books to providing a comprehensive learning environment that offers a social space for creatives, authors and influencers to meet and discuss, in addition to providing the public the traditional library services."