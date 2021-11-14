Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly shares fond memories at Sharjah book fair

Country has always been part of international coalitions dealing with conflicts, says top MoFAIC official
Indian cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly has shared some fond memories of Sharjah as he took part in the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on its concluding day.
The former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president struck the third of his 22 One Day International career centuries in the emirate in 1998.
Responding to how he ‘dealt with pressure’ during his days as a cricketer and now, Ganguly said that young people should not be bothered by it. “Pressure is for your mom and dad right now to deal with,” he joked, advising school students to enjoy playing the game or whatever their passion is while balancing it with their regular studies.
Ganguly, who led India to 21 Test wins before retiring from international cricket in 2008, also spoke about contemporary cricket, India’s current progress as a team and the advent of franchise cricket.
At the end of the session, the former Indian skipper signed his memoir, A Century Is Not Enough, first published by Juggernaut in 2018 while quipping that he is still undecided about who should play his character in a biopic, whenever it is made.
