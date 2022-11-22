Sharjah announces dates for 4-day family-friendly festival

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 3:09 PM

Sharjah has launched its #SeeSharjah campaign, announcing the dates for the second season of its annual family-friendly festival.

To be held at Al Majaz Amphitheater, the Sharjah Events Festival is set to return on December 8-11, from 4pm to 10pm every day.

Free workshops and a wide variety of sports, musical shows, activities, and classic and contemporary stage productions are lined up for the fest. Visitors will be given an overview of the whole schedule on the first day of the event.

More than 35 government, semi-government, and private entities and institutions in the emirate are taking part in the activities, which will be held on interactive platforms.

Starting at 8pm on December 10, festivalgoers will be able to watch Tariq Al Arabi and his children, who bring back fond memories of their youth and the "Spacetoon" generation.

Young Emirati talent will also be showcased throughout the fest through performances and special projects. Popular personality "Saqr" will also be there.

