Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed issues decree waiving up to Dh10 fee for event tickets

It is one of a series of resolutions that the emirate's Ruler has issued to raise the city's economic competitiveness and further raise standards across sectors

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 4:11 PM

Dubai will no longer be collecting 10 per cent of events' ticket sales, according to a new decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The emirate's Ruler has rolled out Decree No. (5) of 2023 amending some provisions of Decree No. 25 of 2013 pertaining to the eLicensing and eTicketing System for events in Dubai, it was announced on Friday.

Under the provisions of the new decree, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has waived the collection of 10% of the actual or estimated value of a ticket sold, or up to Dh10 per guest, as stipulated in the previous decree. However, it will continue to levy the fees for the annual subscription to the E-Permit and E-Ticketing system.

The decree is one of a series of resolutions that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has issued to raise Dubai’s economic competitiveness, create a pro-growth business environment, and further raise standards across sectors.

Recently, the Dubai Ruler issued a resolution to establish new corporations affiliated with the Department of Economy and Tourism and enhance key economic growth drivers, including business attractiveness, development initiatives, ease of doing business, consumer protection, and sectoral governance.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Dubai’s leadership offers continuous support to develop the events sector and raise its contribution to sustainable economic development. The regulatory amendments, which reaffirm the importance of this sector, provide a strong impetus to the growth of entertainment activities, events and festivals and encourage event companies to organise distinctive events that can attract more visitors to Dubai.”

“The flexibility of Dubai’s legislative framework supports DET’s efforts to contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. We remain committed to increasing the competitiveness of the business sector and making Dubai the fastest growing and most attractive global business hub. We will continue to launch initiatives to maximise the benefits gained from Dubai’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure to ensure it remains a preferred global destination for tourism, investment and business,” he added.

By raising the profitability of organisers of events, the new decree provides a strong boost to the sector, which in turn will help attract more people to attend events and festivals in the city.

In 2022, Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau, part of the Department of Economy and Tourism, won 232 bids for hosting global business events in Dubai.