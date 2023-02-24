Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed issues decree waiving up to Dh10 fee for event tickets

Over 150 artists and collectives from more than 70 countries are coming together for this year’s event
Dubai will no longer be collecting 10 per cent of events' ticket sales, according to a new decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The emirate's Ruler has rolled out Decree No. (5) of 2023 amending some provisions of Decree No. 25 of 2013 pertaining to the eLicensing and eTicketing System for events in Dubai, it was announced on Friday.
Under the provisions of the new decree, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has waived the collection of 10% of the actual or estimated value of a ticket sold, or up to Dh10 per guest, as stipulated in the previous decree. However, it will continue to levy the fees for the annual subscription to the E-Permit and E-Ticketing system.
The decree is one of a series of resolutions that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has issued to raise Dubai’s economic competitiveness, create a pro-growth business environment, and further raise standards across sectors.
Recently, the Dubai Ruler issued a resolution to establish new corporations affiliated with the Department of Economy and Tourism and enhance key economic growth drivers, including business attractiveness, development initiatives, ease of doing business, consumer protection, and sectoral governance.
ALSO READ:
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Dubai’s leadership offers continuous support to develop the events sector and raise its contribution to sustainable economic development. The regulatory amendments, which reaffirm the importance of this sector, provide a strong impetus to the growth of entertainment activities, events and festivals and encourage event companies to organise distinctive events that can attract more visitors to Dubai.”
“The flexibility of Dubai’s legislative framework supports DET’s efforts to contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. We remain committed to increasing the competitiveness of the business sector and making Dubai the fastest growing and most attractive global business hub. We will continue to launch initiatives to maximise the benefits gained from Dubai’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure to ensure it remains a preferred global destination for tourism, investment and business,” he added.
By raising the profitability of organisers of events, the new decree provides a strong boost to the sector, which in turn will help attract more people to attend events and festivals in the city.
In 2022, Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau, part of the Department of Economy and Tourism, won 232 bids for hosting global business events in Dubai.
Over 150 artists and collectives from more than 70 countries are coming together for this year’s event
Fans were treated to some spectacular stunts performed by world-class stars
Country to organise the biggest event of its kind that aims to support talent
Event aims to strengthen Emirate's position as a tourist and cultural destination
The innovators and humanitarians who received the award share how the recognition will empower them and help touch more lives
The event, which is marking its golden jubilee, has been named in memory of late Malayalam acting legend Murali
It was a sold-out event with more than 800 participants running distances from 1km to 10km, wearing T-shirts with artworks from the museum’s permanent collection
Customers will also get the chance to win up to Dh10,000 in reward points throughout the seven-day promotion period