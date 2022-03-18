Ukraine crisis: Mortal remains of Indian student to reach Bengaluru on Sunday

File photo

Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022

The body of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudarm, a final year medical student of Kharkiv Medical University, who was killed in Ukraine, will reach his hometown in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was stated as saying in tweet shared by ANI on Friday.

The 21-year-old Indian student, was a resident of Karnataka’s Haveri district. He was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed during Russian shelling.

The efforts to bring back his mortal remains has been going on for a long time and authorities were waiting for the shelling to stop and the situation to improve, Bommai had informed earlier.

Naveen’s body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine.