Ukraine crisis: Mortal remains of Indian student to reach Bengaluru on Sunday

The Council of Europe had suspended Russia’s membership one day after the the war started
The body of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudarm, a final year medical student of Kharkiv Medical University, who was killed in Ukraine, will reach his hometown in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was stated as saying in tweet shared by ANI on Friday.
The 21-year-old Indian student, was a resident of Karnataka’s Haveri district. He was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed during Russian shelling.
The efforts to bring back his mortal remains has been going on for a long time and authorities were waiting for the shelling to stop and the situation to improve, Bommai had informed earlier.
Naveen’s body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine.
Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire.
Fine against social media giant follows inquiry into 12 data breaches.
A firefighter at the scene confirmed one person died
France says the new sanctions target Russian individuals and entities involved in the war
US wants to put the WikiLeaks founder on trial in connection with the publication of 500,000 secret military files
Antonio Guterres says it is never too late for diplomacy and dialogue
The US drug company says it will continue to maintain the supply of medicines to Russia
