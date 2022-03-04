Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian student shot, hospitalised in Kyiv

This comes mere days after another medical pupil was killed instantly after being struck by a missile

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 8:26 AM

An Indian student has been hospitalised in Ukraine after being shot in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

"A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot at and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv," General VK Singh, the minister of state for civil aviation, told the media in Warsaw on Thursday.

The student's identity has not been revealed.

"The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on priority that everyone should leave Kyiv," said Singh. "In the event of war, the bullet does not look at anyone's religion and nationality."

A few days earlier, Naveen Sherkarappa Gyanagoudar, a 21-year-old medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed in a missile strike. He was killed instantly when a missile struck the grocery store he was in.

But just a few metres away from Gyanagoudar was another medical student, Assoiun Hussain, from Kerala, who had a providential escape. His brother, Afsal, told the media in India that Naveen's death had shocked them.

"My mother, who was concerned and stressed, collapsed as the news broke out," he said. "She is now hospitalised. It is a testing time for us, who are thousands of kilometres away."

Another Indian student in Ukraine, Chandan Jindal, who had been hospitalised last month, also died earlier this week.