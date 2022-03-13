Ukraine crisis: Mortal remains of Indian student to be brought back after situation improves

Karnataka Chief Minister earlier informed that Naveen’s body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary

Naveen was a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University. (Facebook/Thamizhachi Thangapandian)

By ANI Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 2:56 PM

The efforts to bring back the mortal remains of an Indian student who died during shelling in conflict-ridden Ukraine will be resumed after the situation improves, informed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.

“The process to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, an MBBS student who died during shelling in Ukraine, will be resumed soon after shelling stops there,” said Bommai.

Bommai had earlier informed that Naveen’s body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the deceased student, was a resident of Karnataka’s Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.

As per satellite images issued on Saturday by US company Maxar, Russian forces are getting ready for a massive offensive in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry had said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.