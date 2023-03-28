Video: Amid divorce rumours, heartwarming clips of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh go viral

Earlier, a clip of Padukone seemingly ignoring her husband and refusing to hold his hand sparked rumours of a drift

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 9:58 AM

Last week, a video of famous Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went viral - for the wrong reasons.

In the video, the couple can be seen entering the Indian Sports Honours event, a night honouring sportspeople in India and their achievements. Ranveer, sporting a dapper suit and a ponytail, stands waiting for his wife to get out a car. When Deepika comes into view, adjusting her gorgeous black sari, he holds his hand out for her to hold but she seemingly ignores it, looking straight ahead and keeping her hands clasped around her sari. Ranveer holds his hand out in front of her a couple of times before dropping it.

The video went viral, with netizens and fans worrying that the incident was an indication of trouble in paradise. Many expressed concern that the couple were headed for divorce.

"I hope everything is fine between Ranveer & Deepika!," one fan tweeted.

However, the divorce rumours were put to rest as more videos from the same event surfaced online.

In one clip, the couple can be seen deep in conversation with legendary Indian runner PT Usha. Deepika looks on keenly with a smile on her face as Ranveer speaks enthusiastically.

📸| Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with P. T. Usha at Indian Sports Honours Awards ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OzzMkIZLmk — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) March 24, 2023

Another video shows Deepika speaking into a mic, reciting a famous Bollywood movie dialogue, which roughly translates to: "If you want something with your full heart, the whole universe conspires to make it happen." Ranveer jokingly says that he can give a "guarantee" that this is the case, referring to his relationship with Padukone.

ALSO READ: