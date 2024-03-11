How this UAE model is adding unique 'Dubai flair' to his new clothing line

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 5:45 PM

In a world where specialisation often reigns supreme, there are those who defy convention, embracing versatility as their guiding force. Shreyas Mehta, a multifaceted Dubai resident known for his roles as a model, actor, and co-founder of a high-street fashion label, embodies this ethos with remarkable flair.

Born and raised in the vibrant city of Mumbai, India, Shreyas discovered his passion for the arts at a young age. “Growing up, I was drawn to the creative world,” he reflects, his eyes alight with enthusiasm. “Whether it was strutting down imaginary runways or losing myself in the characters of my favourite films, I always felt a magnetic pull towards expressing myself creatively.”

It was this innate inclination that led Shreyas to pursue modelling, a path that would eventually open doors to the realms of acting and fashion, warranting his move to the UAE. “Modelling was my entry point into the industry,” he explains, recalling his early forays into the world of fashion. “It allowed me to explore different facets of my personality while honing my sense of style and presence.”

As his modelling career flourished, Shreyas found himself increasingly drawn to the world in front of the camera. “I've always been fascinated by storytelling,” he shares. “Acting offered me the opportunity to inhabit diverse characters and delve into the complexities of human emotion,” says Shreyas, who’s also starred in the American reality TV series Love Without Borders.

Yet, Shreyas's creative pursuits extend beyond the realm of modelling and performance. In recent years, he has ventured into the world of design, launching his own high-street fashion wear Flashmob Nation. “Designing allows me to merge my love for fashion with my desire for creative expression. It's a chance to create pieces that resonate with people on a deeper level.”

Drawing inspiration from his surroundings, Shreyas infuses his designs with a distinct blend of sophistication and urban edge. “I'm inspired by the energy of the city,” he reveals. “Dubai has a certain ease to its style, and I strive to capture that essence in my designs,” he adds. “What we noticed was there wasn’t a Dubai-based brand that embodies movement and style, so we aimed to fill this gap by introducing a collection that caters to those who love sweatshirts but also want a touch of Dubai's identity.”

Their focus with the disruptive clothing brand is to create a collection that offers a blend of past and present, catering to both festive occasions and everyday wear. “We incorporated Arabic fonts and designs into sweatshirt sets, adding a unique Dubai flair. Flashmob is about making a statement while proudly representing our Dubai roots,” says Shreyas. “We believe Dubai is on par with fashion capitals like Milan or Paris, and it's high time we had a brand that reflects that.”

In just a year, Flashmob has grown from having one physical store in Dubai Design District to expanding their presence online through platforms like Namshi and their website. “This year, Flashmob plans to launch collections that push the boundaries of Dubai's fashion scene, offering edgy designs that stand out. We cater to customers who value uniqueness and are willing to invest in pieces that speak to them personally, rather than being solely price-driven.”

