Bollywood: Radhika Madan gets emotional as Angrezi Medium turns 2; remembers Irrfan

Radhika lost almost 12 kgs in a very short span of time to convincingly slip into the character of Tarika

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 5:30 PM

Marking two years of the release of 'Angrezi Medium', Radhika Madan took to her social media to express gratitude for her special film.

Sharing a series of pictures, including the poster, first day of the shoot for the film, BTS images and emotional memories with director Homi Adajania and legendary late actor Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan took a trip back the memory lane.

Photo: Instagram/Radhika Madan

Director Homi Adajania always believed in Radhika and trusted her to pull off the character with utmost ease. Having gained weight to portray a middle aged woman in Pataakha, Radhika had to immediately shift gear to play a 16-year old.

With her dedication and commitment, Radhika lost almost 12 kgs in a very short span of time to convincingly slip into the character of Tarika, Irrfan Khan's daughter in the film.

Radhika shared several images with Irrfan, and added a heart emoticon.

The actress has time and again expressed her gratitude to be able to work with the late actor and learn from him.

Angrezi Medium will always be special film not just for Radhika Madan and the team of the film but also the entire world, being Irrfan Khan's last one.

Irrfan returned to the sets to complete the shoot, amidst his treatment for cancer. Irrfan Khan bid goodbye to the world at 53, just over a month after the release of his last film Angrezi Medium.

Angrezi Medium marked Radhika's first association with Homi Adajania and Maddock films, after which the actress has now wrapped the shoot for her second collaboration with the director and third with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, including Shiddat.

Currently, Radhika Madan has began the shoot of her upcoming next 'Sanaa' in Mumbai with national award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria. Alongwith the same, Radhika is also working on Vishal Bhardwaj's Kuttey directed by Asmaan Bharadwaj co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, amongst others.