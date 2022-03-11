Bollywood: Pooja Hegde appreciates team of film Radhe Shyam

The post was a monochrome photograph of hers and some others from the film

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 10:44 AM

Pooja Hegde, who is seen along with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam, which was released on Friday, made an appreciation post for the team.

“To my beautiful team (the ones in this photo and the ones not),” she said.

“On the eve of the release, I just wanna say thank you for bringing your positive energy on sets everyday. For supporting me through this challenging film by constantly giving me strength on days I couldn’t push myself no more. You have been my strength , my witness, the reason for my laughter and my power. Thank you for taking care of me.”

Irrespective of the response to the film, “know that I am grateful for all that you have done for me in the course of this film. Thank you for being you️,” she added.

Pooja and Prabhas were also in Delhi on Thursday, promoting the new film.

The actress, who has been seen in Telugu and Tamil films over the past 10 years, forayed into Bollywood in 2016. She was seen with Hrithik Roshan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro.

Besides Radhe Shyam, she will be seen with Ranveer Singh in Cirkus.

