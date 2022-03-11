Bollywood: Karisma Kapoor thanks fans for Radio Mirchi award

The Spanish band will be performing in Dubai for a fourth consecutive year
Karisma Kapoor, a popular actress in the Hindi film industry, has recently been awarded the Face of Iconic Bollywood Hits by Radio Mirchi.
Through an Instagram post, the celebrity said she was “grateful to the audience for all the love and thankful to all my wonderful colleagues who have contributed to this.”
She was congratulated by other celebrities from her industry, on the same post.
Nostalgic about her past films featuring superstars including Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor, Karisma also shared pictures of the two with the song Dil Toh Pagal Hai playing in the background.
Earlier this month, Karisma's sister revealed that she had tested positive for Covid-19. In an interaction with Kajol, Kareena said that ‘Lolo’ (as Karisma is known in the family) had also turned positive.
