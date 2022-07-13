UAE: 5 killed, one injured in Ras Al Khaimah accident

Authority airlifts one casualty with assistance from the Ministry of Interior

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 4:13 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 4:37 PM

Five people were killed and one injured in an accident in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday. The accident, reported on the Emirates Road, happened after a vehicle swerved suddenly and crashed into a truck.

The accident victims were Arabs. The injured was airlifted with assistance from the Ministry of Interior.

Swerving or changing lanes without indicating is among the top causes of accidents across the UAE. In April this year, the Abu Dhabi Police had shared a video of road accidents caused by sudden lane changes:

“Sudden swerving causes extreme danger and confusion for road users, particularly on highways, as violators change lanes without using signals,” a RAK Police official had said last year.

A Dh1,000 fine and four traffic black points are the penalty imposed for the traffic violation.

One killed after jumping red light

An Arab motorcyclist died after jumping the red signal in Umm Al Quwain and crashing into a car. The accident was reported near a mall around 3am.

A person who was riding behind the deceased sustained serious injuries in the accident. The driver of the car involved in the crash sustained minor injuries are was treated at the site.

