Dubai: Caravan fire brought under control in 19 minutes late Wednesday night

Emergencies4 weeks ago
A fire that engulfed several caravans and trees in Dubai's Al Jaddaf area on Wednesday night has been brought under control, the Dubai Civil Defence said.
Firefighting teams were immediately dispatched from Al Karama and Al Rashidiya civil defence stations after receiving report of the blaze at 11:45pm.
The teams arrived at the scene in six minutes at 11:51pm.
After evacuating the site, the fire was extinguished within 19 minutes by 12:04am, a Dubai Civil Defence statement addded.
No casualties or deaths have been reported.
The site was handed over to relevant authorities for further investigations after the cooling operations.
