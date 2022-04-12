Dubai: Truck charred after catching fire on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road

Dubai: Rapid intervention vehicles to be stationed on more roads for faster response to accidents
Traffic Incidents Management Initiative to be expanded to 15 highways, roads
A heavy vehicle caught fire on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Initial reports suggest that the fire, which broke out in the truck near Fruits and Vegetables market, was due to a cable defect.
The Dubai Traffic Department cleared off road congestion after the truck caught fire.
In a statement, Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said patrols were dispatched to the site immediately after the operations room received a report of the fire at 4:15am.
Al Mazroui said traffic patrols cordoned off the street leading to the burned vehicle to be used by the civil defence and rescue teams.
Roads were cleared to ensure smooth traffic, and vehicle flow was distributed.
“The public were prevented from approaching the site to ensure their safety and support the work of firefighters,” said Al Mazroui.
