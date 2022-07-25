UAE student teams win 9 medals at 2022 International Olympiads

The competitions were held virtually in Switzerland from 12th to 17th July

Mon 25 Jul 2022

The UAE won nine medals including two golds and seven bronze medals in the 2022 International Olympiads in Physics and Chemistry. The Emirati student team showcased their brilliant skills in the 52nd Physics Olympiad, held virtually in Switzerland from 12th to 17th July, 2022, by winning two gold and three bronze medals. The chemistry team also won four bronze medals in the International Chemistry Olympiad, held virtually in China.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, has said that the UAE has taken strategic steps to consolidate and develop its educational system and shape the knowledge and innovation community, and strengthen its competitiveness and leadership.

"Today, we witness the results of these efforts through the outstanding levels of the UAE student teams, who have won nine gold and bronze medals in the 2022 International Olympiads," Al Falasi stated.

He stressed that the Ministry of Education bases its strategies on modern educational ideas and a vision to achieve innovative education, stemming from the firm conviction that emulates national trends. This is realised by building student capabilities in various fields of science, and enabling them with tools of critical thinking, to encourage Emirati generations that possess the excellent potential to implement the state’s plans for the next fifty years and formulate effective solutions to local and global challenges.

Al Falasi explained that the ministry has been preparing students to participate in the International Student Olympiad, highlighting their scientific excellence, and creating a wide range of opportunities for them by discovering and nurturing the outstanding among them in various scientific fields, in addition to creating a positive competitive environment during the academic stages.

The honours list of the medal winners in physics included Ahmed Al Abdouli from Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi School, Fatima Al Yamahi and Fatima Al Dhanhani from Al Massa School, Mihul Agarwal from the Private Secondary School, and Sara Korovila from Our Own English High School.

The chemistry medals went to Bashayer Al Yamahi from Al Massa School, Yasmin Mahmoud from the Rashidiya School for Secondary Education, Dhanvi Nutial from GEMS Our Own English High School, and Shyamal Dwivedi from Our Own English High School, along with an honorary plaque for Adi Sinha of Delhi Private School for participating in the International Mathematics Olympiad.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Mualla, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, stressed that the medals won by the student teams highlighted the ministry’s vision.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Care and Capacity Building Sector, said that this achievement consolidates the ministry’s role in developing an integrated system for the care of the gifted and innovative youths in various scientific and cultural fields. The aim is to achieve the objectives of the national programmes, within an educational system that is in line with the best educational and international standards, preparing students to build the future and contributing to building a knowledge-based economy.

The winners emphasised that this achievement is due to positive efforts, attention and care given by the ministry, and the establishment of an appropriate environment that helps them to succeed.

Of the 19 students, four each went to the Biology and Chemistry Olympiads, five to the Physics Olympiad and six to the Mathematics Olympiad.

