ISC class 12 results announced, UAE has joint-toppers with 99.25% marks

WiSER pioneers feel enriched after completing more than 20 hours of educational and skills-training workshops
The results of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 have been announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).
Dubai’s GEMS Modern Academy students Pranieti Ahuja and Sahana Rahim are the UAE toppers, scoring 99.25%. Vishnumaya Deepakchandran followed closely with 99%. Seya Makin, Tasneem Kurabadwala and Saanvi Aima all scored 98.75%
Keerthana Nair, from JSS school, secured 98.8% and topped the school. She was closely followed by Aditya Anand and Saket Rane, who scored 97.8% and 97.3%, respectively.
Ambassador School grade 12 topper was Daksh Singhvi of Commerce stream, who scored an outstanding 98.25 per cent, closely followed by Harsh Manghnani and Ridhima Kantharia, scoring 98 and 97.75%.
John M. Thomas was known for his philanthropic activities in the field of education
They were the only participants representing the MENA region
KHDA's Rahhal programme helped them catch up in school
‘Team Al Fursan’ from BPDC participated in Formula Student Netherlands 2022 competition
The event was held at the Baynouna Institute in Madinat Zayed
Ahan Mishra from GEMS Modern Academy and Sahasra Buddharaju from JSS International School are the joint top scorers
Four students share top rank with 99.8% marks