Take Charge of Your Career Advancement. Join Zayed University's Graduate Programs in Fall 2022
The Choice of Excellence
Zayed University has a distinguished reputation as one of United Arab Emirate's leading public universities to educate future leaders and prepare them for success in their chosen careers. Since its inception in 1998, the emphasis at Zayed University has always been on challenging, guiding, and supporting students to be the very best that they can be and producing graduates who can innovate, change and lead in today’s dynamic business climate.
Leveraging Leadership Talent
Zayed University offers a range of globally recognized master's degree programs in finance, communication, diplomacy and international affairs, information systems management, information technology and cybersecurity, and legal and judicial studies. All these master’s degree programs are offered on Zayed University's campuses in either Abu Dhabi or Dubai.
Zayed University's graduate programs are dedicated to cultivating highly effective managers and well-rounded leaders by providing them with the mindset, knowledge, skills, and management capabilities to succeed in today’s constantly changing global world. Further, graduates will able to influence and work across organizational and cultural boundaries. Moreover, the University offers brand recognition and networking opportunities with motivated professionals from a variety of backgrounds. Such networks open new horizons and perspectives for career advancement, and a passport towards an outstanding career.
Flexible and Convenient
The graduate programs are designed to meet the needs of accomplished professionals who strive to enhance their knowledge without interrupting their careers. Faculty utilize a mix of on- and off-site program delivery formats that have demonstrated the flexibility needed to accommodate working professionals.
Faculty Who Inspire
The mix of internationally credentialed faculty have research and extensive teaching experience at the graduate level and bring their expertise and valuable real-world perspectives to every graduate class.
A Breadth of Opportunities
Zayed University takes great pride in the quality of its graduates and in meeting the needs of the employer community. Whether it is intended to pursue a career in an organization within the United Arab Emirates or internationally, Zayed University prepares students with the specialized knowledge, transferable skills and expertise for career advancement and success.
Admissions and Funding
To help potential students to invest in their future, applicants of all nationalities to Zayed University's graduate programs are considered for financial aid in the form of merit and alumni scholarships. Corporate discounts are also available for bulk applications received from public and private sector organizations.
We are now inviting those who wish to accelerate their career to share the collective Zayed University experience and then on graduation join the select group of graduates who now hold key positions of influence in public and private sector organizations in both the Gulf Arab States and further afield.
To take the first step towards an exciting future, contact the Deanship of Graduate Studies before the application deadline of 1 August 2022 at +971-2-599-3605 / dgs.recruitment@zu.ac.ae or visit the website at www.zu.ac.ae
Come and join us to start your leadership journey. We look forward to welcoming you to Zayed University.