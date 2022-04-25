Pakistan agrees to reverse unfunded subsidies ahead of talks on IMF review

'Authorities also request the IMF to extend the EFF arrangement through June 2023'

By Reuters Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 8:40 AM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday Pakistan agreed to reverse unfunded subsidies ahead of talks to resume the 7th review in May.

"We agreed that prompt action is needed to reverse the unfunded subsidies which have slowed discussions for the 7th review," the IMF said in a statement after discussions with the visiting Pakistani finance minister in Washington.

"The authorities have also requested the IMF to extend the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement through June 2023 as a signal of their commitment to address existing challenges and achieve the program objectives," the statement added.

Pakistan has given over $2 billion of subsidies to the oil and power sectors.