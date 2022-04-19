Pakistan: Miftah Ismail takes charge as new Finance Minister

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the 34 ministers

FILE. Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail. Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 3:58 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 4:06 PM

Pakistani businessman and economist Miftah Ismail took charge as the country's new finance minister on Tuesday, hours after the country's new cabinet was sworn in, the finance ministry said.

A statement from the ministry said Ismail had met China's top diplomat in Pakistan in his capacity as finance minister.

Ismail, 57, is tasked with stabilising a troubled economy and restarting talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

34 ministers sworn in

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the 34 ministers at the white marble palace known as the Presidency in the capital, Islamabad. Sharif also attended the ceremony. His election April 11 ousted former prime minister Imran Khan.

Sharif’s former political rivals are also part of his coalition government.

Among prominent lawmakers who were inducted into the Cabinet is Khawaja Mohammad Asif, a former defense minister and a member of the Pakistan Muslim League party. Several politicians from the party of former President Asif Ali Zardari are also part of the Cabinet, including Khursheed Shah and Sherry Rehman.

ALSO READ: