UAE: Woman loses Dh40,000 in 24-minute fraud call

Police were searching for his accomplices.
Crime5 days ago
A 34-year-old Asian woman lost Dh40,000 within 24 minutes after a scam phone call.
The woman received a call from a man who claimed to work for a bank in the country. He asked her to update her account and provide information by phone.
The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court ordered the accused to pay the plaintiff Dh65,000 in compensation for the material and moral damage incurred, as well as the legal interest fee of 6 per cent. The court clarified that the material damage suffered by the plaintiff is the loss of Dh40,000.
The accused, who has records of fraud and theft, withdrew the amount on the same day, according to the civil court.
ALSO READ:
Police were searching for his accomplices.
Crime5 days ago
The prosecution is also hearing testimony from witnesses in the case
Crime5 days ago
Authorities to deport the three criminals from the country after completion of their prison term
Crime6 days ago
She bit him and damaged CCTV monitors after he refused to break down a door as it was not within his mandate.
Crime6 days ago
She was stopped at the Dubai Airport after a passport officer noticed a discrepancy during the verification process.
Crime6 days ago
A training course for trainers on combating money laundering and terrorist financing would be held during the next week.
Crime1 week ago
Accused were identified after viewing the surveillance camera
Crime1 week ago
Court upheld his fine of Dh120,000.
Crime1 week ago