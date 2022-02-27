UAE: Woman loses Dh40,000 in 24-minute fraud call

She received a call from a man who claimed to work for a bank in the country

Photo for illustrative purposes

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 10:14 AM Last updated: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 10:16 AM

A 34-year-old Asian woman lost Dh40,000 within 24 minutes after a scam phone call.

The woman received a call from a man who claimed to work for a bank in the country. He asked her to update her account and provide information by phone.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court ordered the accused to pay the plaintiff Dh65,000 in compensation for the material and moral damage incurred, as well as the legal interest fee of 6 per cent. The court clarified that the material damage suffered by the plaintiff is the loss of Dh40,000.

The accused, who has records of fraud and theft, withdrew the amount on the same day, according to the civil court.

ALSO READ: